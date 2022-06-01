KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 is proud to partner with the American Cancer Society for this year’s Relay for Life on June 25th from 5 to 11pm.

Join the movement to end cancer, as the community rallies together at the American Cancer Society Relay For Life Night in the Metro. Relay For Life is a community of survivors, caregivers, local citizens, volunteers and participants who believe that the future can be free from cancer. Together we will honor and remember loved ones and fight back for lifesaving change

Loren Halifax at a previous Relay for Life.

Two of the event coordinators, Barbie Todd and Ashley Berndt joined us on Great Day KC to talk about the event and what people can expect. To hear directly from them, check out the video above. They not only talk about what the Relay for Life is and why it’s so important to them.

The event runs simultaneously on both sides of the state line, so you can participate in Kansas or Missouri.

WHEN:

June 25, 2022

KC North: 5 – 11 p.m.

Jo-Dotte: 5 – 11 p.m.

Relay For Life of KC North –

Kansas City Regional Police Academy Track & Field, 6885 NE Pleasant Valley Rd, Kansas City, MO 64157

Register, donate and learn more: www.relayforlife.org/kcnorthmo

Relay For Life of Jo-Dotte

Olathe District Activity Center, 20925 159th St, Olathe, KS 66062

Register, donate and learn more:www.relayforlife.org/jodotteks

For more than 35 years, participants and volunteers across the world have come together and raised nearly $6.65 billion to save lives from cancer. Relay For Life continues to be more than just an event – it’s a movement, a community of like-minded survivors, caregivers, volunteers and participants who believe that the future can be free from cancer. Even a pandemic can’t stop the lifesaving mission of the American Cancer Society.

Funds raised help the American Cancer Society conduct breakthrough research, provide 24/7 support for cancer patients and access to lifesaving screenings.

To learn more and sign up for this year’s Relay for Life, visit RelayForLife.org/KCMetro.