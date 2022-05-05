KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Earlier we met Latina artist Vania Soto. Soto, a Latina muralist paving a path for future artists of color. Now let’s meet an organization that’s working directly with our future artists and members of the community to give a voice to Latino culture. We talk to Diana Munoz the founder of Latino Arts Foundation

“We are an organization that supports aspiring artists in our community, and one of the main things we do is that we don’t charge for anything that we having in regards to art mentorship, our festival,” Munoz said. “You can come. You do not have to spend anything and you can use all of our facilities and workshops that we do.”

You can learn more at LAFKC.org.