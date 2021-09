OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – He has appeared on the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge and you may even know him as the Cookie man, developing some of the most delicious cookies at Best Regards Bakery and Cafe. So, when we wanted to learn the art of cookie decorating, we had to go see Robert.

For more from Best Regards Bakery and Cafe, visit them online at MakeThemSmile.com or stop by the cafe at 6759 W. 119th St. in Overland Park, Kan.