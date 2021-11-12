Legends delivers a night of festive family fun at their tree lighting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -This is the time to start getting in the spirit, and one Kansas shopping area is doing just that starting tomorrow with its annual tree lighting celebration. Our first guest today tells us all about it. Let’s welcome Marketing Director of Legends Outlets Jessica Kinsey.

Head out to the Legends for live music, face painting, a prize wheel, complimentary cocoa and more from 5-8pm on Saturday November 13. This year Great Day KC hosts Adriana Davalos and Toni Talley will be emceeing the night as they countdown to the ceremonial tree lighting.

For more information, check out https://legendsshopping.com/events/family/legendary-tree-lighting-ceremony/.