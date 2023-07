KANSAS CITY, Mo — From July 24 to 29, sixteen Culver’s locations in the area will be hosting a fundraiser for Canine Companions. On each of those days, you can buy a pup cup for your dog for $3, round up your order to the nearest dollar, or simply give a monetary donation. On the final day, 10% of total sales from each of the sixteen restaurants will be donated directly to Canine Companions.

