Local artist shares the best of what to see at the Brookside Art Fair

It’s the season for art shows, and the Brookside Art Fair is getting set up. We’re talking to Artist Chris Dahlquist, about the her entries into the show this year, and what you can expect to when you go.

You can find Dahlquist and her art online or visit her studio in Columbus Park just east of the river.

For more information on the Brookside Art Fair, visit its website. The show runs September 17-19, and is located at 63rd and Brookside Boulevard (one block east of Wornall) between 63rd Street and Meyer Boulevard