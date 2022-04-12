KANSAS CITY, Mo. – If you love seeing the latest styles and the future of fashion, we have four words for you: Kansas City Fashion Week. The premier runway show begins Wednesday night at Union Station. Designers from KC and around the world will showcase their latest styles.

According to the event’s website, Kansas City’s Garment District used to employ more than 4,000 people in the late 1940s. At the time, 1 out of every 7 women in the United States purchased garments made in Kansas City. This biannual event brings attention to Kansas City’s rich fashion history and worldwide influence.

The founder of By Egreis, local designer Egreis Gjergjani, is excited to present her designs at KC Fashion Week for the first time ever this Saturday.

“It is very very exciting. Because I feel like our brand is more global with a huge emphasis on the east and west coast. But now it’s a chance for us to connect with our local community and get introduced to more women who are where we live,” Gjergiani said.

You can watch the newest styles Wednesday through Saturday. Every night, the show features more than ten designers’ spring and summer collections. Doors open at 6 p.m. followed by the show at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. The Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $40 to $100. You can find tickets to each show here.