Local event inspires Kansas City entrepreneurs, offering resources and growth opportunities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – You may have a great idea that could possibly become a great business model. But you may not know where to start. Global Entrepreneurship Week has hit Kansas City, and there is lots of opportunity for resources and growth.

Here to tell us all about this week and the resources available is Jenny Miller from KC Sourcelink. She shares what this week is about and what it mean for entrepreneurs across the metro. Check out if the events are right for you.

GEWKC.org | free workshops, resources, courses