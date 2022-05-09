KANSAS CITY, Mo. — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and here on Great Day KC we’d like to highlight a new documentary shedding light on the topic. Filmed and produced right here in Kansas City, the documentary “Just Like You, Anxiety and Depression” aims to create a kinder world for kids live with anxiety disorder and depression. We’re talking to the filmmaker behind the project, Jen Greenstreet.

She shares what led her to start this documentary and what she’s hoping it will mean to those who watch it.

You can watch the documentary in full on Amazon, YouTube, ITunes and Vudu. To learn more about Just Like You films, visit JustLikeYouFilms.org.