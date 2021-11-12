Local Menards Home Improvement store becomes an official drop off location for Angel Tree

KANSAS CITY, Mo – In the spirit of Christmas, the Independence Menards home improvement store is proudly serving as a toy drive drop site. Partnering with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree toy drive, they’re currently accepting an assortment of toys, games, novelties and stocking stuffers through the end of November.

There will be a drop box near the exit door to collect new and unwrapped presents throughout the month of November. And while you’re there, be sure to peruse their wide selection of home improvement merchandise including Christmas décor in the beautiful enchanted forest section of the store.

Visit the Independence Menards store are 4101 S. Little Blue Parkway, Independence, Mo 64057.

*this segment is sponsored by Menards.