KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Instead of gifts that come with pretty wrapping and a bow, give the gift of your time through volunteerism with local nonprofit, Volunteer KC.

The organization helps to support other nonprofits and homeless outreach groups throughout the Kansas City metro. We’re talking with Stephanie Winn of Volunteer KC to see how it works and how you can help.

To learn more about how you can get involved with Volunteer KC, visit VolunteerKC.com.