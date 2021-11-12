Make holiday shopping even easier with these tips from a lifestyle expert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After experiencing our first pandemic holiday season last year, consumers learned to be flexible and alter the way they shopped and entertained. This year, the holidays continue to be impacted by the pandemic with supply chain disruptions and delivery delays around the country.



If you have not finalized your holiday plans, you can still take advantage of discounts for entertaining, gift shopping, delivery options, and special services like curbside pick-up. The key, however, is to start formulating a strategy now. I was able to speak with lifestyle expert, Trae Bodge, who shared a few tips to help us all get through shopping for the holidays.