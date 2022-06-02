KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Sewing Labs, a Kansas City nonprofit, proudly presents the Make’n Herstory Conference featuring Jenny Doan of the Missouri Star Quilt Company. This signature fundraiser highlights women entrepreneurs who have made a life or living through their creative muse.

The 2022 Make’n Herstory Conference will be held this Saturday June 4th at the Winnetonka High School Auditorium from 9am to 5pm. To learn more about the event and the Sewing Labs Mission, you can visit TheSewingLabs.community.