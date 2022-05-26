KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nothing beats a freshly made farm to table meal, and Market Wagon Food Delivery Service is delivering it right to your door. CEO and co-founder Nick Carter reveals how you can sign up and what to expect. Check out the video above to hear from him.

Plus, meet one of the farmers that partners with the service. Jacob Thomas is the owner of Jet Produce and Meats which provides some of those farm fresh foods. He tells us how he got started and why he’s partnering with Market Wagon in the video below.

.

Order at MarketWagon.com and use code GreatDayKC to get $20 off your first order.