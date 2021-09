BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- The fight isn't over for a Blue Springs cafe. The owner of Rae's Cafe filed a counter petition Monday. In the claim, the attorney for Amanda Wohletz argues Jackson County's mask mandate is unlawful. It says there is not a local or state law authorizing the County Executive or Emergency Management Coordinator of Jackson County to issue mandates.

The counter claim is the latest step in a battle between the restaurant and county health leaders.