KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Hide your burn book because the plastics are coming to Kansas City! Tina Fey’s “Mean Girls” musical will be at the Music Hall March 15-20. Actor and Lenexa native, Eric Huffman, plays ”Damian” in the touring production. You can hear him talk about what it’s like being a part of the “Mean Girls” cast in the video player above.

If you’re interested in tickets, you can check out the Broadway Kansas City website.