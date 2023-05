KANSAS CITY, Mo – “Million Dollar Quartet” is a sensational show that celebrates the legendary jam session of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins. With electrifying performances and iconic hits, this theatrical experience transports audiences to the golden age of rock ‘n’ roll, capturing the magic of that unforgettable night in Memphis. Don’t miss your chance to witness the birth of musical history in this exhilarating production.

