Meet the charity behind a vision clinic helping hundreds of Kansas City kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Vision Clinic will serve hundreds of uninsured kids throughout Kansas City. These kids are from local schools and lack access to vision care. Here to share details is Daniele Cangemi, the director of programming for OneSight.

From today until Friday, October 15, OneSight is teaming up with Fidelity Security Life Insurance Company to provide free eye exams and glasses to hundreds of kids in Kansas City. The kids were selected from local schools after screenings that showed they needed additional help with their vision.

To learn more about OneSight and how they’re helping people around the globe, visit OneSight.org.