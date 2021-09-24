Meet the Kansas City native hitting the arena for the Toughest Monster Truck Tour

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Toughest Monster Truck Tour starts tonight bringing obstacles, jumps and turns on an all-dirt track. So, we invited the Kansas City native who will compete to Great Day KC to see what it’s all about.

Kansas City native Bailey Shea is the woman behind the wheel of the world’s largest ATV. So, how did she get involved with the world of Monster Trucks. She says she was a gymnast and dancer for most of her life and one day she hopped on an atv and loved it. Now she’s been driving Monster Trucks since 2013, and is excited for her first show in her hometown.

Check out what she says fans can look forward to in the video above.

“If you want to see some bigs airs, some crazy, crazy stunts, and some really fast racing, you don’t want to miss it at Cable-Dahmer.”

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour will be at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence on Friday 9/24 and Saturday 9/25. For tickets, check out their website at ToughestMonsterTrucks.com.

Now, who will win the title of best monster truck? Check out what Shae shares about the show in the video below.