Metamorphosis Fashion Show Explosion benefits charity focused on helping women transform their lives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Step out of the box and dare to live courageously in fashion. That’s the mission of the metamorphosis fashion show explosion hosted by Micah’s Boutique to benefit a local charity, Sister’s in Christ. Some of the ladies who have gone through their programs will be models in the event showing the metamorphosis of their restored identity.

Experience the Metamorphosis Fashion Show Explosion happening tomorrow, November 12. To purchase your ticket, you can visit MicahsBoutique.com or SistersInChristKC.org. Tickets will not be available at the door.