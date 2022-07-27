KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Varsity Skateboarding is on a mission to teach, equio, and empower skateboarders in Kansas City, and we’re hitting the Penn Valley Park Skateboard Park to see how they’re helping our community and the kind of events you can take part in around the metro.

“We believe that ever single kiddo should have the opportunity to do something rad,” said Dylan Harreld.

With that mission, they hold events including a skate camp four times a year to help kids get access to free equipment to get started. To learn more, visit VarsitySkate.org.