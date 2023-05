KANSAS CITY, Mo – The Midwest Trust Center is proud to announce its 2023-2024 season. With over 30 performances this year, there is something for everyone. Highlights include Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert, Beyond Babel created by Keone and Mari Madrid, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas and many more. Season packages go on sale May 15 and individual show tickets go on sale August 7. Visit jccc.edu/MidwestTrustCenter to learn more and purchase tickets.

