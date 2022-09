KANSAS CITY, Mo — Miracle-Ear Midwest is on a mission to give Kansas City residents the gift of sound during their Miracle-Ear Mission event on October 1, 2022. During this one-day event held at Kauffman Stadium, those who lack the finances and resources for hearing aids will be able to apply. Applications are now open and can be filled ahead of the event

