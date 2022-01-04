Financial advisor gives money lessons to apply in 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When the pandemic began in March 2020, we had no idea how long it would last. Now, we’re about to enter year three. It’s putting a major strain on all of us, including our finances.

A new survey from Tally shows that 41% of Americans reported feeling hopeless when they think about their financial future. This was especially true among Generation Z and Millennials.

Personal finance expert from Tally, Bobbi Rebell, gave four money lessons to apply in 2022:

Face the numbers. Open your bills. Build an emergency fund. Adjust spending for inflation. Set dollar-oriented goals and automate.