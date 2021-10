TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) - Two tickets sold in Kansas matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. One player added the multiplier option which doubled the prize to $100,000.

The single winning $699.8 million Powerball ticket was sold in California. The winning numbers on Oct. 4 were 12 – 22 – 54 – 66 – 69 Powerball 15 and PowerPlay 2X.