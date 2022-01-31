KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Valentine’s Day is a little more than two weeks away. Motivational Coach Chastity Stemmons shares three practical tips to create loving relationships that last.

Lead with love and honesty: don’t fake it until you make it. Show up as your true authentic self. Let others get to know you and value who you really are. Fight fair and share the love: you can disagree and even be angry. However, show up to the conversation with dignity, respect and honor. State your concerns, desires and seek to resolve issues rather than be right. Validate and edify the other person’s concerns when applicable. Love with patience, peace and pleasure: give your partner ”grace and time to grow!” Your partner needs an opportunity to implement change. Be quick to bring peace and forgiveness to the situation. Be pleasing to one another with acts of kindness, gentleness, adventure and service to each other. Lean into what your partner likes and loves.