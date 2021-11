KANSAS CITY, Mo. – We all the power to make a difference in someone’s life, but we can’t forget that we can also make a difference in our own. For today’s Motivational Monday lesson, we’re learning how to create a life we’re proud of.



Joining us now is our Motivational Monday coach Chastity Stemmons. Chastity where do we start when it comes to creating the life we’ve always dreamed of.

Follow Chastity Stemmons on Instagram for more motivational advice.