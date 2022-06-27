KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With July Fourth coming up, we’re all talking about fireworks, but Motivational Monday is talking about a different kind of firework. Long-term relationships can lose their spark, but Chastity Stemmons joins us with tips on how to re-light the fireworks that can make a relationship stronger.

Chastity Stemmons is a motivational speaker who joins us each Monday to talk about topics that help inspire us all for the week ahead. Follow her on instagram and check out some of her other segments on Great Day KC!