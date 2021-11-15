Motivational Monday: The power of blessing ourselves with an attitude of gratitude

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Monday is the day Whataburger fans have waited years to arrive. The first location in the Kansas City metro opened its doors. It also brought out long lines of people hoping to get their first taste of the famous chain.

Whataburger's Lee's Summit location is at 1460 NE Douglas Street. It's an easy drive from I-470, and 291 Highway. The area is already developed with other restaurants and businesses that will have to deal with higher-than-normal traffic in the area for the next few days.