Motivational speaker shares steps to creating a family vision board

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – One way to reach your goals is to visualize them. Motivational speaker Chastity Stemmons shares the value of creating a vision board and the three steps to making it a success for the whole family.

First Step: Unite as a family. Find common goals and interests whether they are health, spiritual or activities.

Second Step: Honor each other’s strengths and differences. Every family member should contribute ideas and help create a family mission statement.

Third Step: Have fun and create a board by clipping magazine articles or printing Pinterest suggestions. Let it reflect your family’s style.

