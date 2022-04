KANSAS CITY, Mo. – KC film critic, Patrick Moore, shares what he thinks about new movies opening in theaters this week. They include “Father Stu” starring Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson, “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” with Jim Carrey and Idris Elba, and “Ambulance” starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction