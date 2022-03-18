KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s Movie Talk Friday! KC film critic Patrick Moore shared his thoughts on the new Netflix movie Windfall and the new Hulu movie Deep Water, which Moore had mixed feelings about.

“There’s plot holes galore, but I loved it. It’s insane and it’s worth watching. Definitely check it out this weekend,” Moore said.

He also talked about the new Apple TV+ series WeCrashed starring Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto. The series follows the rise and fall of the startup co-working company WeWork.

“It’s kind of like Inventing Anna where it’s too many episodes. They could have tightened it up a little but it’s worth watching. Like in the House of Gucci I love it when Jared Leto just goes for it with an accent and he really goes for it in this. It’s fun to watch and Anne Hathaway is great. I think she’s been underrated the past few years so it’s fun to see her play a wild person,” Moore said.

You can watch his full review in the video player above.