KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s Movie Talk Friday! The biggest movie out in theaters this weekend is undoubtedly The Batman starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz. KC film critic Patrick Moore gave high praises for the new superhero movie.

“I liked this movie a lot. I would dare to say it’s my favorite Batman movie ever,” Moore said. Moore was true to his word when ranking his top four favorite Batman movies:

Patrick’s Top 4 Batman Movies:

4. Batman Begins (2005) directed by Christopher Nolan, starring Christian Bale

3. Batman (1989) directed by Tim Burton, starring Michael Keaton

2. The Dark Knight (2008) directed by Christopher Nolan, starring Christian Bale

1. The Batman (2022) directed by Matt Reeves, starring Robert Pattinson