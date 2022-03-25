KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s Movie Talk Friday! The new movie The Lost City starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum opens in theaters today. KC film critic Patrick Moore said although people in the theater were laughing, he did not enjoy it as much.

“To me, it just seemed like Ryan Reynolds was supposed to be in this movie. And it kind of seems like it was written around the time of The Proposal in 2008 or 2010,” Moore said. “There’s a lot of Twitter and hashtag jokes that seem kind of corny and a little old.”

Moore also gave his predictions for the 2022 Academy Awards this Sunday:



Best Picture: CODA

Best Director: Jane Campion, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Actress: Jessica Chastain, THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE

Best Actor: Will Smith, KING RICHARD

Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur, CODA

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, WEST SIDE STORY