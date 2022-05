KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Film Critic joins us to talk all things movies with a big blockbuster hitting theaters this weekend. On the list this week, is Dr Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, Marmaduke, and The Big Conn, a docuseries on AppleTV.

Check out the segment to see why you might want to leave the kids at home for Dr. Strange and the Marmaduke moment that shocked Patrick.