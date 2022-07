Kansas City, Mo. — It’s a holiday weekend, and film critic Patrick Moores joins us with the scoop on what’s worth watching in the theaters and on streaming.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

In Theaters



Only Murders In The Building Season 2

Starring: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short

First Two Episodes Streaming on Hulu

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2

Streaming on Netflix

THE TERMINAL LIST

Limited Series Streaming on Amazon Prime

Starring Chris Pratt and Constance Wu