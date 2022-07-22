This image released by Universal Pictures shows writer/director Jordan Peele on the set of “Nope.” (Glen Wilson/Universal Pictures via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas CIty film critic Patrick Moore returns to the hot seat to give his take on the movies releasing this weekend.

NOPE | In theaters

Starring Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya and Steven Yeun | Written and directed by Jordan Peele

THE GRAY MAN | Streaming on Netflix

Starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Anna de Armas

WHAT WE CAN BE | Available to rent online

This Kansas City made one-hour documentary about people who cosplay is directed by Kansas City’s Nicholas Young, who also cosplays as Captain America. You can check out his instagram at https://www.instagram.com/kc_cap/.

Synopsis: Within the Kansas City cosplay community, a microcosm of society exhibits personal struggles and triumphs. Behind the masks, underneath the cowls, and beneath the makeup, these cosplayers seek to reconnect with family and friends, reckon with mental health concerns, express LGBTQ+ pride, and find the courage to overcome both external adversity and inner demons.

What We Can Be from Nicholas Young on Vimeo.