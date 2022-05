KANSAS CITY, Mo. – From the remake of Firestarter starring Zac Efron to Rebel Wilson’s Senior Year, Great Day KC Film Critic Patrick Moore is dishing on the flicks hitting theaters and streaming channels this weekend.

The remake of Steven King’s Firestarter stars Zac Efron, Sydney Lemmon, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong as the title character. Distributed by Universal Pictures, the movie hits theaters on May 13, 2022. Official Trailer.

Senior Year stars Rebel Wilson as a high school senior reliving her final year in high school after missing it due to a coma. The movie from Netflix premieres on the streaming service on May 13, 2022. Official Trailer.

The Essex Serpent is adapted from the novel by Sarah Perry and stars Tom Hiddleston and Claire Dances. It starts streaming May 13, 2022 on Apple TV. Official Trailer.