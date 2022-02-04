KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Valentine’s Day is one week away. Mental health expert and bestselling author Dr. John Delony explains how to combat loneliness and the cultural pressures that come with love’s big day.

The Physical and Mental Impacts of Loneliness

1. Loneliness can result in racing thoughts, racing heart rates, or lack of sleep and over consumption of food.

2. It disrupts our body’s physiology and is more damaging to our bodies than smoking.

3. When your body recognizes it’s lonely, the biological response is similar to being assaulted.

How to Connect and Create Meaningful Relationships

1. First, taking inventory of your current relationships. Ask yourself “how many 2 a.m. friends do I actually have?” We have 1,000 Facebook friends but no one to help us change a tire 30 miles outside of town in the middle of the night.

2. You can look for shared experiences like sports leagues, community theater, or community service projects.

3. Then, extend hospitality to others you meet and invite them into your home or out for coffee. We are all desperate for connection, but someone’s gotta go first. If you’re watching, this is your sign—be that person. Go first!

Control Your Thoughts and Expectations for Valentine’s Day

1. Speak up! Managing expectations is all in how you communicate them. We think in pictures but speak in words. Be clear in what you want.

2. Understand disappointment is inevitable in this life and that you must acknowledge it when it happens. Don’t throw yourself a pity party, find someone you trust—and this might be a professional counselor—and say “hey, this is awful, and I just need to say it out loud.” Writing down your thoughts and feelings is super helpful too.