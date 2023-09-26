KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We are less than a month away from the return of hockey! The Kansas City Mavericks will hit the ice for a 15th season, but if you can’t wait, there’s a little NHL taste coming to town this weekend. It’s a preseason NHL game this Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena where you can catch the Blues against the Stars!

Head Coach and General Manager for the Kansas City Mavericks Tad O’Had joins us to tell us about the fun, family-friendly games coming up this season including some great theme nights.

Cable Dahmer Arena is the place to be for the home opener of the 15th season of the Kansas City Mavericks. Be there to see them take on Wichita and enjoy a pregame tailgate in the parking lot.