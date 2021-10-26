Nonprofit on a mission to grow black businesses and create more jobs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City nonprofit is gifting back by creating a clear path to economic prosperity and wealth in the black community. Generating wealth for tomorrow is their goal and through programs and events, they’re on a mission to grow businesses, create jobs and make a positive impact on the community.
To tell us more about their program is Karis Harrington, chief of business development.

Gift’s Black Business Market will take place this Saturday from 10am to 6pm. To learn more about G.I.F.T. and their programs, visit their website at KansasCityGift.org.

