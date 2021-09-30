Overland Park Arboretum creates fun new experiences for families

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – The Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Garden is getting creative and giving families new fun ways to enjoy recreational, cultural and educational resources for the Kansas City region. Families can experience many opportunities around ever bend at the Arboretum. Get a live look at what you can expect.

For more information, visit the Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Garden online or visit at 8909 W. 179th Street in Overland Park.

Plus, check out Terra Luna, a light and sound experience October 1-3. Tickets are available online.

