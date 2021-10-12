Parkville Microbrew Fest brings 70 breweries, beer tastings to English Landing Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s one of Kansas City’s biggest beer festivals of the year. Over 70 breweries pouring out the best ales in the country. Parkville Microbrew Festival returns to celebrate your love of hand-crafted beer. Joining us now from the event is Kelly Putnam the executive director of the Main Street Parkville Association and Rick Kasyjanski the owner of The Crack and Brewery Imperial.

Visit the Parkville Microbrew Festival on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Admission starts at 11am at English Landing Park, and the beer tasting goes from 1 to 5pm. Advance tickets are $40 at ParkvilleMicroBrewFest.com.

