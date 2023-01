KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, local Chapters, Beta Omega, Mu Omega, Xi Tau Omega, and Upsilon Rho Omega will unite to uplift various organizations in the Kansas City community in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s Annual Day of Service. It’s scheduled for January 16th, beginning with a solidarity walk at 9:30AM. For a list of events, click here

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction