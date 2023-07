KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bid on amazing art created from junked instruments at the 8th Annual Art That Blows! All proceeds go toward Band of Angels, a music charity that restores old instruments for kids who couldn’t otherwise afford them for school. Benefits like Art that Blows, makes it possible for them to send kids to music camps in the summer and so much more.

Tickets start at $40 and can be online at BandOfAngels.org for the Friday, July 14, 2023 event at The Abbott!