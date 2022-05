KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From hospitality to local warehouses, if you’ve got the skills, there may be work for you in an instant. Work on your terms when you pick up shifts through Instawork. It’s the latest way people are earning extra cash.

Joining us to share how the app works is Kira Caban, Head of Strategic Communications. Watch the video above for details on what inspired the creation of Instawork and what type of jobs are available.

To learn more and download the app, visit Instawork.com.