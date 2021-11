KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Last week, Powell Gardens kicked off the holiday season with its Festival of Lights. It’s a family-favorite winter festival that’s a breath of fresh air during a hectic holiday season. We’re talking to Tabitha Smith, president and CEO of Powell Gardens, to tell us what to expect during the Festival of Lights.

You can visit Powell Gardens and see the Festival of Lights through December 30 running Wednesday through Sunday from 4 to 10pm.