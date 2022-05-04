KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parents with high school seniors, break our the tissues because graduation is right around the corner for the Class of 2022. Your graduating senior turned college student has been putting in the work to make sure their plans are set, but have they completed every step to ensure success on campus next year?

We talked to Student Advocacy Expert Jennifer Finetti. Here are some of her tips:

Finish strong, study hard for the last round of tests. Make sure you’ve collected all the college credit available at your high school, and you may be able to graduate early. Start gathering the money together, whether that’s by working over the summers or finding scholarships, now’s the time to find all opportunities to help pay for college.

To learn more about applying for scholarships visit ScholarshipOwl.com.