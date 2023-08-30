KANSAS CITY, Mo – For this week’s PRICE CHOPPER recipe, Toni whips up a campfire favorite with a twist! Try it for yourself using the recipe below. For more recipes, visit mypricechopper.com
Peach-Raspberry S’mores
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 3 minutes
Serves: 4
INGREDIENTS
- 2 whole honey graham crackers, broken in half
- ½ medium fresh peach, cut into 8 slices
- 4 large marshmallows
- 1/3 cup fresh raspberries
- 1 teaspoon honey
DIRECTIONS
- Adjust oven rack to middle position; preheat broiler to high. Place graham crackers on rimmed baking pan; top with peach slices and marshmallows. Broil 3 minutes or until marshmallows are golden brown; top with raspberries and press down to flatten marshmallows. Makes 4 open-faced s’mores.
- Serve s’mores drizzled with honey.