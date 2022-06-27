KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You’re invited to one of the biggest and best summer parties in the Crossroads! It’s Art that Blows, a fundraiser for the Band of Angels, a nonprofit making a difference in the lives of students who love music. Mike Meyer joins us to talk about the creative evening and what it does for the Band of Angels.

Art That Blows will be at the Abbott in the Crossroads on July 8th. Get your tickets now at ArtThatBlows.com to enjoy a night of amazing music, food, and drinks along with an auction unlike any other. KC Artists use pieces from donated musical instruments to create amazing works of art that are sold during the evening. These instruments would have otherwise ended up in a landfill, but instead they’ve been given another life and another way to support the kids of the Band of Angels.

The money raised helps kids go to band camps, and helps restore donated musical instruments so every kid who wants to participate in band can. Instruments can be expensive, but the Band of Angels does instrument drives every year to collect old instruments. Those that can be fixed up, are cleaned and fixed by experts before being given to a child who otherwise couldn’t afford one. Any instruments that are too far gone are handed over to the artists at Art That Blows.